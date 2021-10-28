Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >What Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma says on reopening of office

What Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma says on reopening of office

Premium
Paytm’s CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma
2 min read . 04:07 PM IST Livemint

Last month, Sharma took to Twitter and shared that the 'future of work', especially for technology and knowledge-based companies, will be hybrid - where equal attention will be given to working from office and remote work

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Corporate offices all across the world are slowly reopening after almost two years in the wake of the devastating Covi-19 pandemic. As many firms, including Indian IT offices, are calling their employees back, digital financial services firm Paytm is taking a new approach for its approximately 11,000 employees.

Corporate offices all across the world are slowly reopening after almost two years in the wake of the devastating Covi-19 pandemic. As many firms, including Indian IT offices, are calling their employees back, digital financial services firm Paytm is taking a new approach for its approximately 11,000 employees.

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Thursday reportedly said that the company will not require its employees to work from office even when the lockdown and the pandemic is over. Sharma was speaking to reporters during a press briefing after Paytm's parent company One97 Communications announced its IPO launch date.

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Thursday reportedly said that the company will not require its employees to work from office even when the lockdown and the pandemic is over. Sharma was speaking to reporters during a press briefing after Paytm's parent company One97 Communications announced its IPO launch date.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Last month, Sharma took to Twitter and shared that the 'future of work', especially for technology and knowledge-based companies, will be hybrid - where equal attention will be given to working from office and remote work.

According to the entrepreneur-turned-investor, this decision will be mostly driven by team members. This choice will, in turn, help startups tap talent across India, he had posted.

 

Meanwhile, One97 Communications, which operates under Paytm brand name, said earlier today that its IPO will open on November 8 for subscription in the price band of 2,080-2,150 apiece, which implies that the firm’s valuation stands at 1.44 lakh crore- 1.48 lakh crore.

The initial public offer (IPO) subscription will close on November 10.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

As Covax falters, vaccine gaps persist even among poore ...

Premium

Things to check before buying a deferred annuity plan

Premium

Meet Resso, TikTok's sister app blazing the music charts

Premium

Growth cheers but IndusInd Bank’s recast loans are a so ...

Paytm plans to raise 18,300 crore from the IPO which comprises 8,300 crore from issuance of fresh equity and 10,000 crore from offer for sale (OFS).

The OFS consists sale of up to 402.65 crore by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, up to 4,704.43 crore by Antfin (Netherlands) Holdings, up to 784.82 crore by Alibaba.com Singapore E-Commerce and up to 75.02 crore by Elevation CapitalV FII Holdings.

Further, Elevation Capital V Ltd will offer up to 64.01 crore, Saif III Mauritius 1,327.65 crore, Saif Partners 563.63 crore, SVF Partners 1,689.03 crore and International Holdings 301.77 crore, as per the IPO document.

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!