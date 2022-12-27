What pharmaceutical India has accomplished in 2022: What to expect in 2023?

In light of the upcoming New Year celebrations, let's take a quick look at what Pharmaceutical India has accomplished in 2022. India's pharmaceutical industry has transformed from a volume creator to a value provider in 2022. Covid came as a huge challenge for the pharmaceutical industry. Identifying the disease and then developing medicine for it was the biggest challenge for Indian and global pharma. The Indian pharmaceutical industry, however, took it as a challenge and developed vaccines that saved millions of lives. World leaders have already been impressed with Indian pharma and how it has the potential to reduce barriers to drug affordability and accessibility. The pharmaceutical industry was primarily focused on covid drugs in 2020, but by 2022, the focus had shifted to other severe diseases such as anemia and cancer.

