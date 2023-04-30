Employee costs in leading IT services companies have shot up over the last four fiscals, according to a Mint analysis. In uncertain times, companies are likely to cut costs, which has implications on both hiring and salary hikes. Mint explains:

How are employee costs trending in IT?

About 60% of an IT service company’s costs are manpower-related. Such costs at India’s top four IT players rose by 19-23% in 2022-23 from a year ago, outpacing revenue growth, shows a Mint analysis. Between 2019-20 and 2022-23, among companies considered for the analysis, employee costs outpaced revenue for TCS, Wipro, Infosys and HCL Technologies with the exception of Infosys. Wage costs as a share of revenue climbed from 54.8% to 55.9% between 2021-22 and 2022-23—the highest in the last five years for all the firms, but Infosys was an exception again. The uptick in costs is a concern for the sector.

View Full Image Mint

Will workforce addition slow down?

After a year of hiring frenzy, workforce addition in FY23 was relatively modest, ranging from 13,500-30,000 for the top four companies, vastly lower than 40,000-100,000 in the preceding fiscal. Firms have signalled that over the last two years, they have built the bench strength needed to take on outsourced projects and the mammoth hirings will ebb. Many job seekers are yet to get onboarded from last year’s engineering batches. IT firms are expected to test campus hires more stringently. The focus is also on upskilling rather than lateral hiring—one way to keep costs in control.

Why are large IT companies being cautious?

Most Indian IT business is generated from the US and Europe. According to a report by JP Morgan, the Q4 results of TCS, Infosys and HCL Tech highlight weakness in BFSI, telecom, hitech, manufacturing and retail verticals. This is because customers are ramping down and deferring projects amid forecasts of a recession in advanced economies.

Will there be an impact on hikes and bonuses?

The domino impact will be on people expenses and natural attrition may be a relief for firms. The challenge will be to retain high performers. The Indian IT sector is therefore expected to roll out an 8-10% hike and quarterly bonuses. However, companies have signalled that counter offers and out-of-turn promotions are no longer on the cards. But given that attrition is expected to drop from 20% now to 16% in the coming quarters, the battle for talent will ease, which in turn will have a positive impact on the coffers.

Who gains from cuts in workforce costs?

If IT firms don’t sweeten the deal for employees, they face the risk of losing talent to other sectors that are on the lookout for tech talent. Tech analyst Prasanto K. Roy noted that startups could gain from the increased supply of tech talent. “Global companies, across BFSI and other sectors, are also looking at the increased supply to consider expanded or new back office operations in India," he said. Recruiters agree the drop in contract hiring in the IT sector will force them to direct talent toward other industries.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Manjul Paul Manjul Paul is a data journalist. She joined Mint in October 2021. Previously, she worked witth the Reuters polling team in Bangalore as a correspondent for four years. Read more from this author