What rising employee costs mean for IT firms

After a year of hiring frenzy, workforce addition in FY23 was relatively modest, ranging from 13,500-30,000 for the top four companies, vastly lower than 40,000-100,000 in the preceding fiscal. Firms have signalled that over the last two years, they have built the bench strength needed to take on outsourced projects and the mammoth hirings will ebb. Many job seekers are yet to get onboarded from last year’s engineering batches. IT firms are expected to test campus hires more stringently. The focus is also on upskilling rather than lateral hiring—one way to keep costs in control.