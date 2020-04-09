What’s the best video calling app for you?

Video calling applications have become more popular than ever, thanks to social-distancing measures enforced upon us all by the covid-19 outbreak. But which video chat application do you really need?

Work calls and conferences

Work solutions usually require apps to run on both desktop computers and mobile devices. For that, Microsoft Teams, Google Hangouts Meet, WebEx and Skype are the best solutions. They allow more than four participants to take part in a video call at a time, which is important when you need the entire team to be on a call.

For instance, Zoom allows 100 participants on the free version of the app, something that will be extremely useful for town halls and other large conferences.

Further, these solutions also allow people to dial in instead of being on a direct video call. So, if a customer or an employee doesn’t have proper internet connections available, you can have them call a phone number to be on the call.

Participants can also join these conferences without actually downloading an app. So, if you want to speak to someone who’s not in the organization or just doesn’t want to download yet another app, they can join directly from a web browser like Google Chrome.

Teams, Meet, etc., are designed to be more secure for the enterprise use case.

Of course, Zoom has come under scrutiny for privacy violations recently, but that is because the app was designed for enterprise usage and didn’t take into account how people using them for just general purposes might affect privacy.

For chatting with friends

Chatting with friends is a more general use case, which is where apps like WhatsApp come in. For this use case, you should depend on Apple’s Facetime, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. Video calling is built into all of these services and since your friends are already on them, it is easier to connect with them.

Another option is Google Duo, which is built into most Android smartphones today. Duo is meant to be a video only service and it is Google’s response to Apple’s Facetime in a way.

Like Facetime for iOS, the app’s integration with Android is better and they both allow fun features to be used with friends. Facetime, for instance, allows you to use an animoji or memoji (Apple’s augmented reality-based emojis) to be used on the call.

Lastly, almost all these applications allow group video calling too. WhatsApp caps the number of participants to four, but Apple allows 32 people on a group Facetime call, while Google Duo supports 12 users at a time.

