What Sam Altman’s surprise sacking means for the AI race
Summary
- It is a big setback for OpenAI, and could slow the industry as a whole
HOW QUICKLY the mighty fall. Ever since the release of ChatGPT a year ago, Sam Altman has been the human face of the generative artificial-intelligence revolution. As recently as November 16th the co-founder and boss of OpenAI was touting the virtues of AI to executives and world leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation summit in San Francisco. The very next day he was out on his ear. A blog post on OpenAI’s website said the board “no longer has confidence" in Mr Altman’s leadership because “he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board". Another shock came hours later. Greg Brockman, chairman of the firm’s board and another co-founder, resigned in response to Mr Altman’s sacking.