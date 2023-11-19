What Sam Altman’s surprise sacking means for the AI race

What does Mr Altman’s ousting mean for OpenAI? The immediate effect is chaos. In addition to Mr Brockman, three other senior engineers have left. Others could follow, especially if the ousting resulted purely from a strategic disagreement. There could also be financial repercussions. Speaking to your correspondent in August, an investor in OpenAI called Mr Altman the “only irreplaceable person" at the startup because of his top-notch recruiting and fundraising abilities. “Sam is the greatest fundraiser of all time…after Elon," he said. But perhaps OpenAI no longer needs Mr Altman to hire staff and raise money, now that the firm is so well known, and has the backing of Microsoft. That is why the departure of Mr Brockman, widely considered the engineering brains of the startup, is even more stinging.

