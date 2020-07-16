What Scotch-Brite-maker said when a man pointed out the gender marker in logo

At a time when men and women are striding ahead shoulder-to-shoulder in almost every field even society and brand managers are not waking up to the stereotypes gender roles. Here you have an instance of a deep rooted patriarchal mindset that so far had been acceptable since 1990. Now it has been brought to the notice of the brand and it's on the way to course correction. We are talking about Scotch-Brite logo, which has the image of a woman with a bindi alongside. And now the company has relented and promised to fix it in the months to come.