What stubborn mules can teach us about Teslas

Those on the opposite side, such as the incumbents of the fossil-fuels business, had their counterparts a century ago, too. Besides livestock breeders, dependent trades such as veterinarians, grain suppliers, tanners and blacksmiths all cast a scornful eye on tractors. Bodies like the Horse and Mule Association of America were as creative as the American Petroleum Institute, if not more so, in their rhetorical fusillades against the upstarts. Farmers were warned about becoming dependent on “the city" for machinery and the risk of injury; although the latter could rebound given the mule’s occasional physical harm to the farmer and, unlike the tractor, a reputed capacity for premeditation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}