NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries' ability to withstand disruptions and unlock its value amid the covid-19 crisis makes the company's rights issue attractive for retail investors, according to analysts.

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries' rights issue worth ₹53,125 crore will be open for subscription from 20 May to 3 June. The issue has been priced at ₹1,257 per share. The terms of payment will be 25% on application and balance as decided by board at relevant time.

“The pricing of rights issue at ₹1,257 per share is a very confident pricing as promoters will be subscribing to almost half of the issue and raise ₹26,000 crore for the company. While the promoters and institution holders are long-term holders and will subscribe to the issue as the company’s prospects appear brighter than ever but this is also a critical stage for individual investors," said Axis Securities.

At ₹1,257 apiece, the issue is priced at a discount to current levels, the brokerage firm said. At 1200pm, shares of RIL traded at ₹1,446.30 on the BSE.

According to Axis Securities, RIL's business-to-consumer (B2C) businesses offer high growth potential, with the discounted pricing providing a good price to participate in this venture.

The rights issue will help the business re-rate, creating an additional value potential of ₹100 per share as the company will be in a stronger position with the Saudi Aramco deal also in the offing.

"The rights issue provides RIL sufficient time cushion to tide over the challenging times. If the rights issue would not have happened and as there are delays in the Saudi Aramco deal, the $75 billion value of oil and petrochemical business would have been eroded to lower levels," Axis Securities added.

After a 32% rally in April, the RIL stock has weakened this month. Currently, Reliance has 25 buy ratings, three hold and sell ratings by analysts on Bloomberg.

The issue--biggest in India so far--will be a litmus test for stock markets which have been grappling with liquidity concerns.

"If as an investor is looking at maintaining or increasing his equity exposure, then this issue can be subscribed. This is because at the current juncture there are very few companies that show the strength to withstand disruptions and have value unlocking triggers," said Deepak Jasani, Research Head, HDFC Securities.

But if one is afraid of equities now, then this issue can be ignored and an investor can also look to sell his original holdings in RIL. Also, the facility of making part payments is beneficial for shareholders in terms of parting liquidity, Jasani said.

According to Prabhudas Lilladher, promoters subscribing fully to the rights issue and taking up any unsubscribed shares exudes confidence. It said the Reliance rights issue is credit positive coming on the back of multiple other investments by global majors such as Silver Lake, Facebook, among others.

“Since at the ratio of 1:15 and only 25% on call, the capital commitment is not very high i.e. less than 7% of capital cost, and given that the dilution in shareholding may create pressure on the stock slightly, it would be advisable to apply for the issue especially given the ambitions RIL has – equivalent of becoming an Indian FAANG stock," said Prabhudas Lilladher.

After Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) introduced trading of rights entitlements in 2020, RIL will be the first to raise funds through the route. The rights entitlement ratio is 1 equity share for every 15 equity shares held by eligible shareholders as on the record date which was 14 May.

Rights entitlement renunciation gives a buyer the right to buy shares at the rights price (equivalent to a strike price) as against theoretical ex-rights price (TERP)/ current market price and is dilutive in nature, said Kotak Investment Bank. “Additionally, all the future upside/downside of the stock is left with the rights holder. So we can simulate the fair value of the renunciation through pricing of this warrant," it said.

