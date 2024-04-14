Companies
What the vacant seats at TCS mean
Summary
- Mumbai-based TCS, India’s biggest IT services company and largest private-sector employer, ended FY24 with 601,546 employees, against 614,795 in the year ended March 2023, a fall of 13,249 heads
Mumbai/Bengaluru: Tata Consultancy Services is not filling up many of the roles that are becoming vacant when people leave the firm, contributing to the company ending FY24 with fewer employees than it had at the beginning.
