What the vacant seats at TCS mean

“We continue to drive efficiencies, we continue to look at where we can better deploy our associates and where we can take the trainees ahead of time. So, maybe in, let’s say, Q1 or Q2 we take trainees or headcount may go up, but the training process may take about six months or nine months before we start deploying them," K. Krithivasan, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of TCS said in response to a Mint query during the results last Friday. “So, to say that this quarter, the headcount went up so the immediate next quarter the revenue should go (up), may not be a correlation."