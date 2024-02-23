What to do if you have a Paytm UPI handle? RBI advises this

Are you worried about making UPI payments on the Paytm app, after the latest orders from the banking authorities? However, customers can heave a sigh of relief as unified payments interface (UPI) payments will not be affected through any of the latest directives. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In its latest order, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) asked the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to examine the possibility of migrating Paytm Payments Bank customers using the UPI handle '@paytm' to 4-5 other banks, in a bid to prevent any disruptions in the payment ecosystem.

On Friday, the central bank came out with additional steps for the benefit of customers, wallet holders and merchants who are availing banking services from Paytm Payments Bank, which has been barred from accepting deposits and credits after March 15, 2024.

As Paytm Payments Bank cannot accept further credits into its customer accounts and wallets after March 15, 2024, certain additional steps have become necessary to ensure seamless digital payments by UPI customers using ‘@paytm’ handle operated by the bank, and minimise concentration risk in the UPI system by having multiple payment app providers, said the RBI said in a statement.

Paytm is the third largest app for UPI payments in the country, processing 1.6 billion monthly transactions, according to data available on the NPCI website. PhonePe and Google Pay are the two largest. Payments Bank PPBL has 30 crore wallets and 3 crore bank customers.

"NPCI has been advised by the RBI to examine the request of One97 Communication to become a third-party application provider (TPAP) for UPI channel for continued UPI operation of the Paytm app, as per the norms," said the central bank.

NPCI, an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India, is an initiative of RBI and Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) for creating a payment and settlement infrastructure in India.

