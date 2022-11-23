What to expect as FTX debuts biggest crypto chapter 11 in court8 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 09:18 PM IST
- FTX’s new management will use a bankruptcy-court hearing Tuesday to bring the largest crypto failure in history into focus
FTX is expected to make its debut appearance Tuesday in Delaware bankruptcy court, where its new management is expected to recount events leading up to the cryptocurrency platform’s sudden collapse and explain the steps it has since taken to secure customer funds and other assets.