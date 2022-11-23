What to expect as FTX debuts biggest crypto chapter 11 in court

FTX also wants permission to compensate its employees, who it has said are owed an estimated $1 million for work performed before the chapter 11. The company said it experienced significant attrition before the bankruptcy filing, but has approximately 140 employees and independent contractors based in the U.S., and another 190 foreign employees based in more than two dozen countries, including the Bahamas, Australia, Japan, France, Russia, Ethiopia, China and Singapore.