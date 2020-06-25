What to expect from Ashok Leyland's Q4FY20 results

MUMBAI : Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland is expected to report a loss along with a sharp decline in its March quarter revenues on the back of steep fall in its domestic and export sales, according to various brokerage firms.

The country's second largest commercial vehicle maker, which was already grappling with reduced demand in line with the industry on the back of the unprecedented economic slowdown and the impact of new axle load norms over the past 5-6 quarters, saw sales reduced to a fraction in March due to the covid-induced lockdown.

The company sold just 2,179 units in March 2020 against 21,535 units in the year-ago period.

Ashok Leyland’s March quarter sales fell 57% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 25,504 units against 59,521 units sold during Q4FY19, while it's FY20 sales were at 125,253 units, down 37% YoY.

HDFC Securities expects the company to report a loss of ₹16 million for the March quarter and estimates Ebidta (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margin at 4.3%, slipping about 680 bps, during the period.

It estimates the company’s Q4 revenues to be at ₹33 billion, falling a sharp 63% y-o-y. The brokerage points out that the current industry utilization levels and the company’s BSVI compliant product rollout strategy would be the key factors to watch out in the coming months.

Estimates from Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd are similar as it expects Ashok Leyland’s March quarter earnings at ₹33.7 billion, falling 62% y-o-y. The brokerage calculates the company’s Ebidta margin at 4.5%, down 664 bps for the quarter.

“We expect revenue to decline y-o-y due to a 57% fall in volumes and an 11% fall in realizations. Realizations are expected to decrease due to adverse MHCV (medium and heavy commercial vehicles) and tonnage mix. Ebidta margins are expected to contract due to a lower scale, higher discounts and adverse mix," the Emkay Research report said.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd estimates Ashok Leyland to report net operating Q4 revenue at ₹34.5 billion, Ebidta margin of 2.6% and adjusted profit after tax to be negative at ₹38 crore.

It points out that the company’s net debt is expected to decline due to reduction in its working capital. Earlier this month in a regulatory disclosure, the company said its net debt stood at ₹2,028 crore as of 31 March.

The brokerage said that while near term challenges for Ashok Leyland are deep, it is better positioned to come out of the crisis and grow faster than the industry in the next 2-3 years on the back of new light commercial vehicle (LCV) launches in the pipeline which would expand the company’s addressable market globally.

