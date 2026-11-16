What to know about Super Micro Computer as Singapore probes alleged diversion of Nvidia AI servers to China

Super Micro Computer, a US-based server manufacturer whose products are powered by advanced Nvidia artificial intelligence (AI) chips, has come under scrutiny in an investigation into the alleged diversion of billions of dollars' worth of AI servers to China in violation of US export controls.

Three people associated with the company, including co-founder Yih-Shyan (Wally) Liaw, were charged by US prosecutors in March 2026 with allegedly helping smuggle servers containing Nvidia chips worth approximately $2.5 billion to China through Southeast Asia and Taiwan.

The case has acquired fresh significance amid growing scrutiny of how restricted Nvidia AI chips continue to reach Chinese entities despite Washington's export restrictions. It also brings Super Micro back into focus as Singapore investigates companies potentially involved in the diversion of AI servers.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What does Super Micro Computer do in the AI chip supply chain? ⌵ Super Micro designs and manufactures servers and data-centre systems, including systems that integrate Nvidia GPUs. These servers provide computing infrastructure used to train and run AI models. 2 What are the allegations against Super Micro executives? ⌵ US prosecutors allege that three people associated with Super Micro conspired to divert at least $2.5 billion worth of servers containing Nvidia GPUs to China, in violation of export controls. The allegations have not been established in court. 3 How were Super Micro servers allegedly routed to China? ⌵ The indictment alleges that servers were ordered through a Southeast Asian intermediary, shipped via Super Micro facilities in Taiwan and then sent onward to China. Prosecutors also allege that repackaging, misleading documents and dummy servers were used to conceal the shipments. 4 Was Super Micro Computer charged in the US server diversion case? ⌵ No. The US indictment charged three individuals associated with the company, but did not name Super Micro Computer as a defendant. 5 Why is Singapore investigating Super Micro Computer? ⌵ Singapore authorities said they were investigating possible false declarations involving server purchases and related offences. The ministry said Super Micro had provided limited cooperation, while the company said it had been responsive to Singapore authorities.

The latest developments come amid a separate controversy involving Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang, whose extra-marital relationships and the investigation surrounding Megaspeed have drawn attention to the broader network of companies allegedly involved in AI chip transactions.

Singapore's Home Affairs Ministry said on November 13 that it had also been investigating Super Micro Computer, but complained that the company had provided only limited cooperation to its probe. Super Micro, however, said it had been responsive to Singapore authorities and had fully cooperated with US and Taiwanese officials.

So, what is Super Micro Computer, what role does it play in the AI chip supply chain, and what are the allegations against its executives?

What to know about Super Micro Computer? Super Micro Computer (also known as Supermicro) is a California-based technology company that designs and manufactures high-performance computer servers, storage systems and data centre infrastructure.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in San Jose, California, the company specialises in servers used for artificial intelligence, cloud computing, enterprise data centres and high-performance computing. It is listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol SMCI.

Super Micro is an important player in the AI infrastructure supply chain because it builds servers that integrate powerful graphics processing units (GPUs) manufactured by companies such as Nvidia.

These servers combine GPUs, processors, memory, networking equipment and cooling systems to provide the computing infrastructure required to train and run large AI models.

Nvidia's chips are particularly important because of their ability to handle the massive parallel computing workloads involved in AI development. Companies building AI data centres rely on manufacturers such as Super Micro to integrate these chips into complete server systems.

This relationship has placed Super Micro at the centre of a wider debate over the movement of advanced US-made AI technology to China, where Washington has imposed restrictions on exports of high-performance chips.

What are the allegations against Super Micro executives? The US Justice Department charged three people associated with Super Micro in March 2026 with conspiring to divert at least $2.5 billion worth of servers containing Nvidia GPUs to China in violation of US export control laws.

The three accused are:

- Yih-Shyan 'Wally' Liaw: Super Micro co-founder, board member and then senior vice-president of business development.

- Ruei-Tsang 'Steven' Chang: A Super Micro employee associated with its sales operations.

- Ting-Wei 'Willy' Sun: A third-party broker accused of helping facilitate the transactions.

According to the indictment, the alleged scheme began in or around 2024 and involved routing servers through a Southeast Asian intermediary to conceal their ultimate destination in China.

Liaw was arrested in California on March 19 and subsequently released on bail.

Importantly, Super Micro Computer itself was not named as a defendant in the US indictment. The charges were brought against the three individuals, and the allegations have not been established in court.

How were Nvidia-powered servers allegedly diverted to China? According to US prosecutors, the accused used a company based in Southeast Asia as a pass-through intermediary to purchase servers from Super Micro.

The arrangement allegedly involved several steps designed to conceal the identity of the ultimate Chinese buyers.

- Using a middleman: The Southeast Asian company placed orders for servers containing Nvidia GPUs, making it appear that the equipment was being purchased for its own use.

- Routing shipments: Servers assembled in the US were shipped to Super Micro facilities in Taiwan before being delivered to the intermediary in Southeast Asia and subsequently routed to China.

- Concealing the contents: The accused allegedly worked with shipping and logistics companies to repackage the servers into unmarked boxes before they were transported to China.

- Submitting false documents: Prosecutors alleged that executives at the intermediary provided misleading paperwork to the manufacturer to conceal the actual end users.

- Using dummy servers: The accused allegedly used non-working copies of servers to deceive auditors inspecting the intermediary's operations, while the actual equipment was being shipped to China.

The indictment alleged that the scheme resulted in the sale of at least $2.5 billion worth of servers to the Southeast Asian intermediary, with the majority ultimately diverted to China.

What action did Super Micro take against the accused? Following the charges in March, Super Micro said it was cooperating fully with the investigation.

The company also announced administrative action against the individuals associated with the alleged scheme.

It placed Liaw and Chang on administrative leave and terminated its relationship with Sun.

In its statement, the company said the alleged conduct violated its internal policies and compliance controls, including measures intended to prevent the circumvention of export control laws.

Super Micro also maintained that it had a robust compliance programme and was committed to complying with US export and re-export regulations.

Why has Singapore raised concerns about Super Micro? The case has also drawn attention from Singaporean authorities, who are investigating companies suspected of facilitating the movement of restricted AI servers through the city-state.

In a statement on November 13, Singapore's Home Affairs Ministry said it had been investigating several companies since February 2025, including cloud computing firm Megaspeed and US-based Super Micro Computer, over possible false declarations involving server purchases and other related offences.

The ministry said Super Micro had provided only limited cooperation, prompting Singapore to make repeated requests to the US Department of Justice and the FBI for assistance in securing the company's cooperation.

However, Super Micro disputed the characterisation of its response.

A company spokesperson said it had been responsive to Singapore authorities and had fully cooperated with US and Taiwanese officials. The company also said Megaspeed was not, and had never been, a Super Micro customer.

The Singapore investigation is separate from the US criminal case against the three individuals.

What is the Jensen Huang connection? The Super Micro case has gained renewed attention amid a wider controversy surrounding Nvidia and the alleged movement of its advanced AI chips to China.

Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang has come under scrutiny following reports involving his alleged extramarital relationships, including one with Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed.

Alice Huang has been investigated by Singapore authorities over suspected involvement in transactions involving AI servers potentially routed through the country. US authorities have also reportedly examined whether Megaspeed helped China obtain advanced Nvidia chips restricted under American export controls.

Singapore's Home Affairs Ministry said Alice Huang was investigated for possible offences involving server purchases and alleged inaccurate information provided to investigators. However, it said there was insufficient evidence to establish that she had committed those offences.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche also said the Justice Department had not reached a conclusion on whether Alice Huang was a Chinese spy.

The controversy has raised broader questions about how Nvidia-powered computing infrastructure could reach Chinese companies despite US restrictions, including through overseas data centres and cloud computing services.

The Super Micro case represents another strand of this scrutiny. Unlike the Megaspeed investigation, the US indictment specifically alleges that individuals associated with a US server manufacturer helped divert physical servers containing restricted Nvidia GPUs to China.

The two cases have intensified questions about the effectiveness of US export controls and the role played by intermediaries, server manufacturers and overseas data centre operators in the global AI supply chain.

(With Reuters inputs)

Also Read | Jensen Huang’s daughter Madison draws attention amid Nvidia succession talk