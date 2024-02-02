Companies
What triggered the shock move against Paytm bank?
Summary
- RBI said an audit had revealed “persistent non-compliances” and “continued material supervisory concerns” at the Paytm Payments Bank.
MUMBAI : The banking regulator cracked the whip on Paytm Payments Bank after it failed to shape up despite repeated warnings on falsified compliances, irregularities in KYC norms and related party transactions, a person aware of the development said.
