What we thought of Star India valuation was all wrong. Well, mostly
Gaurav Laghate 5 min read 08 Apr 2024, 10:25 PM IST
Summary
- On 28 February, Reliance, its step-down subsidiary Viacom18 Media and Disney agreed to combine the businesses of Viacom18 and Star India, valuing them at $3.9 billion and $3.12 billion, respectively
MUMBAI : Eyebrows were raised when The Walt Disney Co. agreed to merge its India unit with Reliance Industries Ltd entities at a valuation of $3.12 billion, since the business was seen to be worth much more when Disney acquired it nearly seven years earlier. However, documents accessed by Mint reveal a different picture.
