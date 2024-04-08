What we thought of Star India valuation was all wrong. Well, mostly

As per the deal, Reliance will effectively control the JV. It will have a direct stake of 16.34% in the company, while Viacom18 will have 46.82%. Disney will own 36.84% of the JV. Initially, Disney was to own a bigger stake; however, after the other major media merger between Sony Pictures Networks India and Zee Entertainment Enterprises collapsed, the latter reneged on its obligations under the sublicence of the ICC TV rights, worth $1.4 billion.