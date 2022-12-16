What’s ahead for global financial markets

MR. SOLOMON: Every business has to do what it thinks is right for their business. I have not had a strong point of view about how others should run their business. But I have a very strong point of view about how Goldman Sachs should run its business. Our business is a professional-services human-capital business where 50% of the people who work for Goldman Sachs around the world are in their 20s. They come to Goldman Sachs to have an experience, to learn, to work in teams, to collaborate. And if that’s all fragmented, that experience breaks down. We needed to create a culture of bringing people back very quickly, because we thought it was hurting our competitive position as a business.