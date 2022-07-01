OPEN APP
After debuting in 2011, Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner has become popular among the world’s airlines. But heightened scrutiny both inside and outside the company in recent years has revealed a number of production flaws and largely prevented Boeing from delivering new Dreamliner jets for nearly two years.

