What’s holding back Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner?2 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2022, 12:40 AM IST
Production defects and regulatory issues have largely halted deliveries of new Dreamliners to airlines for nearly two years
After debuting in 2011, Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner has become popular among the world’s airlines. But heightened scrutiny both inside and outside the company in recent years has revealed a number of production flaws and largely prevented Boeing from delivering new Dreamliner jets for nearly two years.