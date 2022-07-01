What’s holding back Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner?

In the past, Boeing was given latitude by the FAA to fix minor issues after the planes were carrying passengers, as long as the problems didn’t pose immediate safety hazards. In the wake of two fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019, however, regulators are insisting that new Dreamliners match the plane maker’s precise FAA-approved designs and comply with federal air-safety regulations before Boeing delivers the new jets.

