What’s in it for SageOne and ASK in the acquisition?

ASK Investment Managers’ acquisition of Pune-based SageOne Investment Managers brings together two fund houses with contrasting fortunes. While SageOne has built a sizeable alternative investment business, ASK is looking to strengthen its investment performance. But the deal raises a larger question: why sell a business that has already achieved meaningful scale?
Founded more than a decade ago, SageOne has built a strong foothold in alternative investments, managing around ₹9,000 crore in assets, a notable achievement in a sector where scale is difficult to attain. As of September, just 99 of India’s 538 portfolio managers managed more than ₹1,000 crore in assets, according to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). SageOne is among the 538 portfolio managers.