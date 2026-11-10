What’s in it for SageOne and ASK in the acquisition?

ASK Investment Managers’ acquisition of Pune-based SageOne Investment Managers brings together two fund houses with contrasting fortunes. While SageOne has built a sizeable alternative investment business, ASK is looking to strengthen its investment performance. But the deal raises a larger question: why sell a business that has already achieved meaningful scale?
ASK Investment Managers’ acquisition of Pune-based SageOne Investment Managers brings together two fund houses with contrasting fortunes. While SageOne has built a sizeable alternative investment business, ASK is looking to strengthen its investment performance. But the deal raises a larger question: why sell a business that has already achieved meaningful scale?
Founded more than a decade ago, SageOne has built a strong foothold in alternative investments, managing around ₹9,000 crore in assets, a notable achievement in a sector where scale is difficult to attain. As of September, just 99 of India’s 538 portfolio managers managed more than ₹1,000 crore in assets, according to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). SageOne is among the 538 portfolio managers.
Founded more than a decade ago, SageOne has built a strong foothold in alternative investments, managing around ₹9,000 crore in assets, a notable achievement in a sector where scale is difficult to attain. As of September, just 99 of India’s 538 portfolio managers managed more than ₹1,000 crore in assets, according to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). SageOne is among the 538 portfolio managers.
In September, ASK IM entered into agreements to acquire SageOne IM. Founder Samit Vartak will serve as chief investment officer of the combined entity. Rather than exit entirely, Vartak is exchanging his SageOne equity for a stake in ASK IM, locked in for five years. In addition, 80% of any cash consideration he receives will be reinvested in the combined business, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Mint.
ASK IM, part of the ASK Group, manages ₹13,500 crore across its portfolio management services (PMS) and alternative investment funds (AIFs) businesses, according to its website. Vartak will oversee the combined investment portfolio, including SageOne’s assets. The combined entity will have assets of around ₹22,500 crore, based on the two firms’ current AUM.
What’s in it for SageOne?
Distributors typically favour established brands in the alternative investment space, where the sheer number of options makes it difficult for newer fund managers to attract attention. An in-house distribution network can improve visibility and help smaller firms scale.
SageOne will gain access to ASK's distribution network, helping it expand its reach, said Srikanth Meenakshi, co-founder of PrimeInvestor. ASK also has a sizeable base of offshore clients looking to invest in India, offering SageOne another potential source of investors, he added.
The deal also addresses one of the biggest risks in money management: dependence on a key individual. Vartak is the face of SageOne, making the firm's continuity closely tied to its founder.
“For a smaller investment firm, dependence on a few key individuals can pose a risk to its long-term continuity. Building a lasting institution requires us to retain our best people, attract exceptional talent and give the team a meaningful opportunity to create wealth,” Vartak told Mint.
But the risk can persist even within a larger organization, said a Pune-based boutique fund manager. “If Samit Vartak was to leave ASK, investors would still face the risk of losing the person responsible for making key decisions,” he said.
The transaction also gives Vartak an opportunity to build on SageOne's track record within a larger institutional platform. By retaining an equity stake in ASK, he can participate in the growth of India's asset management industry, where listed players command strong valuations. ICICI Prudential AMC traded at a P/E multiple of 47.8 times when it listed on 19 December 2025, while SBI Funds Management was trading at 38.06 times when it listed on 21 July 2026.
Larger investment houses are likely to acquire boutique firms with proven track records of generating alpha, allowing smaller firms to realise the value they have created, said Vinayak Magotra, investment product head at Centricity. India could see many more such deals over the coming decades, he added.
How will the deal work?
SageOne will operate as an independent brand within the ASK Group, focusing on alternative investments, while ASK concentrates on its upcoming mutual fund business, according to the person cited earlier. Vartak will continue managing the combined assets from Pune.
“ASK’s 16 existing schemes will be consolidated into a few, with investors given the option to move their money to SageOne schemes. Fresh inflows will also go into SageOne products,” the person added.
A key challenge is the difference in investment styles. ASK follows a quality-focused approach, investing in companies capable of compounding capital over decades, even at high valuations. SageOne, meanwhile, follows a growth-at-a-reasonable-price (GARP) strategy, targeting companies with strong growth potential at reasonable valuations.
The shift has raised concerns among some wealth managers associated with SageOne about whether its investment philosophy will remain unchanged.
“Given that our investors are invested in SageOne schemes, it was important to us that the key decision-making around portfolio selection remains independent, as it has been historically. Following our clarification with the SageOne team we understand that there is no change in the investment process and strategy management,” said Vaibhav Porwal, co-founder at Dezerv.
ASK did not respond to Mint's queries on the strategy after the acquisition.
Why ASK needs SageOne
For ASK, Vartak's appointment could help address persistent performance challenges in its PMS business.
ASK Asset Managers’ PMS business has lost around 75% of its assets, or over ₹22,000 crore, and around 14,000 clients over five years. As of October, it managed ₹7,686 crore across 6,124 clients, according to Sebi data. This PMS AUM is part of ASK’s total ₹13,500 crore, with the balance held in AIFs.
Weak performance has been a key reason for the outflows. ASK's largest scheme, the ASK Entrepreneurship Portfolio, underperformed its benchmark over the one-, three- and five-year periods as of September. Only one of its 16 schemes have beaten their benchmarks over certain periods.
“Several senior decision-makers exited ASK when its quality-investing philosophy was underperforming, leaving the firm without key leaders to correct performance,” said a former ASK employee. Bharat Shah and Sumit Jain are no longer associated with the firm.
“ASK’s performance has been lagging for a couple of years which has led to redemptions too. ASK’s decision to bring in Vartak is a strategic move that could help strengthen performance, given his proven track record in the past,” said Pallav Rajan, founder of PMS Bazaar.
SageOne, meanwhile, has held up relatively well. Its flagship SageOne Mid and Small Cap scheme has generated alpha of 3.55% over five years, 7.05% over a 3-year period, and 4.94% over a one-year period as of October.