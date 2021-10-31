What's so unique about Meta? Mixing reality with an Alphabet soup

However, Zuckerberg, unlike Page, made no reference in his speech to "a cleaner and more accountable" company, despite the numerous legal and privacy tangles that the company has been embroiled in, and continues to grapple with, in the US, European Union and other parts of the world. For example, Facebook's spat with whistleblower Frances Haugen, a former data scientist at Facebook, continues in the US courts. All he said was, "...This period has also been humbling because as big of a company as we are, we’ve also learned what it’s like to build on other platforms. Living under their rules has profoundly shaped my views on the tech industry..."