What's the right talent mix for Disney's board? Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 06:23 PM IST
Activist investor Dan Loeb is challenging the status quo, pushing for more consumer-oriented media experience
When the activist investor Dan Loeb announced earlier this month that his hedge fund had taken a new stake in Walt Disney Co., he called for a wide-ranging menu of changes. One was a “refresh" of Disney’s board.