What’s the right talent mix for Disney’s board?

Amy Chang is a Procter & Gamble board member who joined Disney’s board just over a year ago. She previously was an executive at and director of Cisco Systems Inc., and worked in analytics at Google (now part of Alphabet Inc.) and as an internet-marketing product manager at eBay Inc. She also sits on the boards of SambaNova Systems Inc.—a software company that makes products related to artificial intelligence—and the information-technology firm Marqeta Inc., both known for their back-end business models. She also serves on the board of a gaming-infrastructure startup, Pragma.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}