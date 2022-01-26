The banana bread was the craze in the first Covid wave, Dalgona coffee in the second, this time around, people are busy playing wordle. Industrialist Harsh Goenka, who is known for his whacky tweets, today confessed that he too is addicted to the game amid the Omicron wave.

Sharing a video by World Economic Forum on how the puzzle game is taking the internet by storm, the businessman takes to Twitter to call it - ‘Food for the brain!’

I just started getting hooked to playing wordle. If banana bread was the craze in the first Covid wave, Dalgona coffee in the second, it’s Wordle in the Omicron wave! Food for the brain! pic.twitter.com/n2mge56swq — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 26, 2022

What is Wordle?

Wordle is mostly a puzzle game that stimulates your brain to stay healthy. The game gives you 6 attempts to guess a 5-letter word. After each attempt, it prompts whether your guess contained any correct letters. If Wordle turns green if the letters are in the right position. And, it turns yellow if they are in the wrong position. If they are grey, then they are not in the answer word at all.

Studies have revealed that headscratchers like Wordle could help your brain stay healthy as you age. Scientists in the UK showed that adults over 50 who played this game had overall brain function 10 years younger than their age, and a short-term memory of 8 year younger. Number games like Sudoko also have a positive impact.

Launched in 2021, Wordle now has over 2.5 million daily players. So, have you tried Wordle yet!

