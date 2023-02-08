Meta-owned WhatsApp is rolling out a slew of new features that will allow users to share voice messages on their status. Once shared, the ring will appear around profile photos in the Chat list and other places. WhatsApp has provided the information on its official Twitter handle.

“We've added some exciting updates to the status feature. Tell it how it is, your way, with voice status. Now you can effortlessly record and share voice messages on your status," WhatsApp tweeted.

The users can also show their loved ones exactly how they feel with just a tap as the Meta-owned company has facilitated new status reactions on its application.

It said, “Choose the contacts who can see your WhatsApp statuses. Give each status the audience you want and have even more control of your visibility. Links shared in your status will be easier to view with link previews."

“Rings will now appear around profile photos in your Chat List and other places, letting contacts know to click profile photos for quick status viewing! Green rings for Android and blue rings for iOS," it added.

Meanwhile, the company is also rolling out a new feature for select users that allow them to share up to 100 media within chats. As reported by WaBetaInfo, the instant messaging app is releasing WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.4.3 which brings the feature.

Users who have enrolled in the app’s beta program will be able to share up to 100 media in one go after updating WhatsApp to the latest version. The update is available on Google Play Store.

The feature is currently available to Android beta users of WhatsApp. It will be rolled out to more users in the near future.

The feature will make it easier for users to share entire albums with other users on WhatsApp. The new limit will also help prevent users from selecting the same photo or video more than once in case they need to send a lot of media files.