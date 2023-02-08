WhatsApp announces slew of new features for status update. Details here
The users can show their loved ones exactly how they feel with just a tap as the Meta-owned company, WhatsApp has facilitated new status reactions on its application.
Meta-owned WhatsApp is rolling out a slew of new features that will allow users to share voice messages on their status. Once shared, the ring will appear around profile photos in the Chat list and other places. WhatsApp has provided the information on its official Twitter handle.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×