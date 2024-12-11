The tour began in Delhi-NCR, with the WhatsApp-branded bus visiting prominent markets such as Laxmi Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Nehru Place, Malviya Nagar, Amar Colony, and Safdarjung Enclave.

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has launched a nationwide initiative, WhatsApp Bharat Yatra, to provide in-person training to small businesses on how to leverage the app's tools for digital growth and business success.

The tour began in Delhi-NCR, with the WhatsApp-branded bus visiting prominent markets such as Laxmi Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Nehru Place, Malviya Nagar, Amar Colony, and Safdarjung Enclave. The initiative will also include stops at major hubs in Gurgaon and Noida, including Sapphire Mall and Atta Market, as per a Financial Express report.

Expanding Across India Following its stint in Delhi-NCR, the bus will continue to other cities, including Agra, Lucknow, Kanpur, Indore, Ahmedabad, Surat, Nashik, and Mysore. WhatsApp aims to equip small and medium businesses (SMBs) with hands-on training, interactive demos, and personalised sessions. Business owners will learn how to create WhatsApp Business profiles, set up product catalogues, and craft ads that link directly to WhatsApp chats for seamless customer engagement.

Building Entrepreneurial Capabilities Ravi Garg, Director of Business Messaging at Meta India, emphasised the programme’s importance, stating: “WhatsApp Bharat Yatra is our commitment to helping these businesses unlock their full potential by providing them with the skills and knowledge they need to digitally connect with their customers, grow and succeed. By meeting businesses where they are—both physically and digitally—we aim to create a meaningful, long-lasting impact across India’s entrepreneurial landscape."

New Tools and Updates for Small Businesses Recently, WhatsApp introduced Meta Verified to enhance credibility for businesses, allowing them to send customised messages such as appointment reminders, birthday greetings, and sale updates. It has also started testing Meta AI integration for the WhatsApp Business app, enabling businesses to use AI-driven tools to streamline customer interactions.

Empowering India's SMB Sector The WhatsApp Bharat Yatra builds on previous initiatives, such as the WhatsApp Se Vyapaar programme launched in collaboration with the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), to upskill 10 million traders.