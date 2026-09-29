WhatsApp Business users face new messaging charges from October 1: Will customers also pay?

WhatsApp has become an imperative channel for staying in touch with customers for several online businesses. Companies use the platform for order confirmations, promotional offers, updates, and other business-related communication. However, entrepreneurs might have to limit their usage on WhatsApp as Meta is now changing the way businesses are charged for communicating with users.

The company has announced a new pricing structure for businesses using the WhatsApp Business Platform in India, which will come into effect from October 1, 2026.

Under the revised system, charges will depend on the type of message and the nature of the interaction between a business and a customer.

Businesses must add payment method by September 30

Meta has asked solution providers and businesses that are directly integrated with its platform to add a payment method to their messaging accounts by September 30, 2026.

Businesses that fail to do so could see their service messages stopped once the new charges come into effect on October 1.

"For any Solution Provider or directly-integrated businesses that does not have a payment method on file by September 30, 2026, Meta will stop delivering service messages as of when they become charged on October 1, 2026," the company said. “To avoid disruptions to your service messages, please add a payment method for your Messaging account(s) by September 30, 2026.”

Meta charges businesses for messages sent to WhatsApp users, with billing triggered only when a message is successfully delivered.

What happens when a customer messages a business? Under WhatsApp's customer service system, a 24-hour customer service window, or CSW, begins when a customer messages or calls a business.

The 24-hour period is reset whenever the customer sends another message or makes another call during the window.

Businesses can send non-template messages during this period. These can include regular service responses, free-form messages and AI-generated replies. Utility messages can also be sent while the customer service window remains active.

However, businesses cannot use non-template messages to initiate conversations. These messages are intended to respond to an existing customer query.

What happens after the 24-hour window closes? Once the customer service window ends, businesses can no longer send non-template messages to that customer.

They can instead use pre-approved template messages, depending on the purpose of the communication. These include marketing, authentication and utility or transactional messages.

Meta's revised pricing rules mean that charges can apply to certain template messages sent after the customer service window has closed.

How the new WhatsApp messaging charges work: Will customers pay? Consider a business that sends a marketing template to a WhatsApp user to promote a new product. Meta charges for marketing template messages.

If the customer then responds to the business, a 24-hour customer service window opens. Messages sent by the customer to the business are not charged.

The business can respond with a regular text message explaining the product further. Since the customer service window is open, the non-template response is free.

If the customer then buys the product, the business can send a utility template confirming the order. As long as the 24-hour customer service window is still active, the utility template is free.

However, the situation changes once 24 hours have passed since the customer's last interaction. The customer service window then closes, meaning the business can no longer send non-template messages.