Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram are back online: Mark Zuckerberg

WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram are back online: Mark Zuckerberg

Premium
Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos are displayed in this illustration taken October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
1 min read . 05:19 AM IST Edited By Ravi Prakash Kumar

The shares of Silicon Valley firm Facebook dropped by nearly five per cent as a result.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Services of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are coming back online after several hours of disruption that impacted millions of people worldwide.

Services of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are coming back online after several hours of disruption that impacted millions of people worldwide.

The users of the three social media platforms remained clueless as they repeatedly received error messages for most part of the day.

The users of the three social media platforms remained clueless as they repeatedly received error messages for most part of the day.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online now. Sorry for the disruption today -- I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about," CEO Mark Zuckerberg informed on Facebook. 

Meanwhile, the shares of Silicon Valley firm Facebook dropped by nearly five per cent as a result.

“To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we're sorry. We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now. Thank you for bearing with us," Facebook, which owns photo sharing app Instagram and messaging platform WhatsApp, said on Twitter.

The outage Monday appeared to be related to Facebook’s DNS, or domain name system, records. Put simply, DNS converts domain names like “facebook.com" to the actual internet protocol addresses of the corresponding website. 

An error in DNS records can make it impossible to connect to a website. Facebook has had to physically reset some of the company’s servers in an effort to fix the problem.  

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

The Oyo top gun who stands to make ₹1,000 crore in IPO

Premium

There's a crippling coal shortage, but these pvt power ...

Premium

Equities, the key ingredient to building long-term wealth

Premium

Festivals draw close but motown is in gloom

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!