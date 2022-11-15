WhatsApp India head Avijit Bose, Meta India's public policy director quit

Shivnath Thukral, currently serving as the director of public policy at WhatsApp India, has been appointed the director of public policy for Meta India
WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose and Meta India's public policy head Rajiv Aggarwal have quit the company. This comes at a times when Meta India country head Ajit Mohan who had also quit the company earlier this month.
