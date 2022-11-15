Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  WhatsApp India head Avijit Bose, Meta India's public policy director quit

1 min read . 06:32 PM ISTLivemint
FILE PHOTO: A man stands in front of a sign of Meta, the new name for the company formerly known as Facebook, at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S. October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

  • Shivnath Thukral, currently serving as the director of public policy at WhatsApp India, has been appointed the director of public policy for Meta India

 

 

WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose and Meta India's public policy head Rajiv Aggarwal have quit the company. This comes at a times when Meta India country head Ajit Mohan who had also quit the company earlier this month.

Shivnath Thukral, currently serving as the director of public policy at WhatsApp India, has been appointed the director of public policy for Meta India that includes Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

