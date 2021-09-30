BENGALURU : In a bid to make digital payments simpler, WhatsApp has introduced the rupee symbol ‘ ₹' in its chat composer to help Indian users make seamless payments through the messaging service.

WhatsApp unveiled the symbol at the Global FinTech Festival (GFF) 2021, and added that it has also added a quick response (QR) scanning support to its camera icon in the message composer page.

“We believe true inclusion is when customers don’t have to navigate their way through their phone to make a payment. An arrival point is when payments just “fits" into a customer’s intrinsic behaviour. Hundreds of millions of customers send WhatsApp messages every day; spend many minutes on WhatsApp; take and send pictures. We want to make sending money as easy and simplified as sending a message," said Manesh Mahatme, director payments, WhatsApp India.

With the latest updates, WhatsApp looks to make payments more inclusive and intuitive as users can now send money using two of the most iconic and recognizable symbols all within the WhatsApp chat composer, the company said in a statement.

Both the features are expected to be rolled out within the next few weeks.

“India is just at the start of its digital payments journey. More than 80% of consumer spending continues to be in cash. Two-thirds of India is still rural, and will see benefits of digital innovations in the years to come. ‘Bharat’ needs simple solutions that remove the friction to learn ‘How to Pay’, an inclusive product that is simple, relatable and easy to access for rural and urban users alike," added Mahatme.

