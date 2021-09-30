Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >WhatsApp introduces new features to make payments simpler

WhatsApp introduces new features to make payments simpler

Premium
WhatsApp unveiled the symbol at the Global FinTech Festival (GFF) 2021, and added that it has also added a quick response (QR) scanning support to its camera icon in the message composer page.
1 min read . 05:59 PM IST Livemint

  • WhatsApp has introduced, among other things, the rupee symbol ‘ ' in its chat composer to help Indian users make seamless payments through the messaging service

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BENGALURU : In a bid to make digital payments simpler, WhatsApp has introduced the rupee symbol ‘ ' in its chat composer to help Indian users make seamless payments through the messaging service.

In a bid to make digital payments simpler, WhatsApp has introduced the rupee symbol ‘ ' in its chat composer to help Indian users make seamless payments through the messaging service.

WhatsApp unveiled the symbol at the Global FinTech Festival (GFF) 2021, and added that it has also added a quick response (QR) scanning support to its camera icon in the message composer page.

WhatsApp unveiled the symbol at the Global FinTech Festival (GFF) 2021, and added that it has also added a quick response (QR) scanning support to its camera icon in the message composer page.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“We believe true inclusion is when customers don’t have to navigate their way through their phone to make a payment. An arrival point is when payments just “fits" into a customer’s intrinsic behaviour. Hundreds of millions of customers send WhatsApp messages every day; spend many minutes on WhatsApp; take and send pictures. We want to make sending money as easy and simplified as sending a message," said Manesh Mahatme, director payments, WhatsApp India.

With the latest updates, WhatsApp looks to make payments more inclusive and intuitive as users can now send money using two of the most iconic and recognizable symbols all within the WhatsApp chat composer, the company said in a statement.

Both the features are expected to be rolled out within the next few weeks.

“India is just at the start of its digital payments journey. More than 80% of consumer spending continues to be in cash. Two-thirds of India is still rural, and will see benefits of digital innovations in the years to come. ‘Bharat’ needs simple solutions that remove the friction to learn ‘How to Pay’, an inclusive product that is simple, relatable and easy to access for rural and urban users alike," added Mahatme.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

3 stocks riding the fintech megatrend in India

Premium

Vaccine coverage uneven in last year’s festival hotspots

Premium

Cloud kitchens mushroom as Indians order food home

Premium

Things to keep in mind while choosing a debt fund

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!