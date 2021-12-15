Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  WhatsApp launches pilot program across 500 villages in Karnataka, Maharashtra

WhatsApp launches pilot program across 500 villages in Karnataka, Maharashtra

A man walks past a hoarding of the WhatsApp application installed at a skywalk in Mumbai, India
1 min read . 01:20 PM IST Livemint

WhatsApp India Head Abhijit Bose said the pilot aims to effect a behavioral transformation to digital payments at the grassroots.

Messaging platform WhatsApp on Wednesday said it has rolled out a pilot program across 500 villages across Karnataka and Maharashtra, aimed at empowering villagers with access to digital payments through 'payments on WhatsApp'.

The announcement was made at Fuel For India 2021 - Meta's annual event in India.

WhatsApp India Head Abhijit Bose said the pilot aims to effect a behavioral transformation to digital payments at the grassroots.

"At WhatsApp, we are committed to help accelerate financial inclusion in the country. We have started this pilot program in 500 villages across Karnataka and Maharashtra as part of our mission to onboard the next 500 million to the digital payments ecosystem," he said.

WhatsApp's ease of use and reliability can promote the adoption of UPI with users across, including those at the bottom of the pyramid, he added.

"We will continue to contribute meaningfully in this journey of educating users at the grassroots, so they can trust digital payments, as they gradually make the transition from a 'cash-only' way of financial life," Bose said.

The pilot called 'Digital Payments Utsav' started rolling out on October 15, in Kyathanahalli village in Mandya district of Karnataka, where on-ground facilitators familiarised villagers with various aspects of digital payments including - signing up for UPI, setting up a UPI account and safety best practices of using digital payments.

In November, the Meta (formerly Facebook)-owned company had announced that it has been granted permission to double its user base for the payments service to 40 million by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

WhatsApp has over 400 million users in India and competes against players like Google Pay, Paytm and PhonePe. 

