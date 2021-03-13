WhatsApp may soon allow users to change playback speeds for voice messages

NEW DELHI: WhatsApp, the world’s largest instant messaging platform, is working on a feature that allows users to play voice messages at variable speeds. According to a report by WABetaInfo, which tracks the app’s development cycle, the feature will allow users to change playback speeds for voice messages on the app.

The feature is in the testing phase right now and will come to WhatsApp’s iOS and Android versions in future, as per the report. It’s unclear what kind of playback speeds WhatsApp will offer at the moment, but rival platform Telegram already has a feature which allows voice messages to be played back at 2X speeds.

Recent reports suggest that WhatsApp has been working on adding support for Instagram’s Reels platform. Reels is the short-video platform that was added to Instagram shortly after Chinese short-video giant TikTok ran into troubles with the Indian government. The Reels platform was also added to Instagram Lite recently, an app meant to function in low-connectivity areas in India and 169 other countries.

The company also added the ability to take voice and video calls from the desktop app recently. The company said it has seen an explosion of calling on the app, with a record 1.4 billion voice and video calls being made on New Year’s Eve last year. The company said calls made from the desktop app will be encrypted, just like texts and calls made through its smartphone apps.

WhatsApp is also preparing to launch its new business features in India soon. The company had changed its terms and conditions in anticipation of the same, back in January, which led to backlash from users all over the world. While WhatsApp extended the timeline for the new terms and conditions to come into effect, the same is supposed to go live from May 15 this year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via