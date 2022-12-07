‘WhatsApp may turn key sales channel for top brands’

Early adopters such as JioMart, Ceat and Upstox have shown encouraging trends, the report said. The JioMart chat bot launched in November 2021, becoming the first end-to-end shopping channel on WhatsApp and has since seen a 68% repeat purchase rate through the channel, with over 1500 daily orders on an average. Tyre manufacturer Ceat is generating quality leads by offering a differentiated experience on WhatsApp, with the brand observing a 542% increase in leads and higher cost effectiveness and lead conversion when compared to other social acquisition channels, the report claimed.