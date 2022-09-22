WhatsApp Pay India head quits, joins Amazon: Report

He joined WhatsApp Pay in April 2021 after serving as a director. Mahatme was also on the board of Amazon Pay India between 2014 and 2021, according to his LinkedIn profile.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Amazon and Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp were not immediately available for comment.
As unrest grows, Iran restricts access to WhatsApp
Iran curbed access on Wednesday to Meta Platforms' Instagram and WhatsApp, two of the last remaining social networks in the country, amid protests over the death of a woman in police custody, residents and internet watchdog NetBlocks said.
Last week's death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police in Tehran for "unsuitable attire", has unleashed anger over issues including freedom in the Islamic Republic and an economy reeling from sanctions.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
NetBlocks also reported a "nation-scale loss of connectivity" on Iran's mail mobile telephone provider and another company's network.
WhatsApp's servers have been disrupted on multiple internet providers, hours after Instagram's services were blocked, London-based NetBlocks said.
The group's data shows a near-total disruption to internet service in parts of Kurdistan province in west Iran since Monday, while the capital city of Tehran and other parts of the country have also faced disruptions since Friday when protests first broke out.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Two residents in Tehran and southern Iran said they could only send text and not pictures on WhatsApp and that Instagram appeared to be completely blocked.
Iran has often curbed internet access to make it difficult for protesters to post videos on social media to generate support and also to obtain reliable reports on the extent of the unrest.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.