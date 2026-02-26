On Monday, WhatsApp told the Supreme Court it would comply with directions requiring it to give users greater control over the data they share with other Meta entities such as Facebook and Instagram, ending a years-long battle with the Competition Commission of India over its controversial privacy policy update in 2021.
Mint Explainer: What does Meta's capitulation mean for Indian WhatsApp users and Big Tech?
SummaryAfter years of legal resistance, the social media giant’s pledge to grant users data-sharing control marks a watershed victory for Indian digital sovereignty and antitrust enforcement.
