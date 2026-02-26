Mint Explainer: What does Meta's capitulation mean for Indian WhatsApp users and Big Tech?

How did Meta respond?

WhatsApp and Meta challenged the ruling before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), seeking relief from both the CCI’s fine and behavioural remedies. The appellate tribunal granted the company limited interim relief but did not stay the core directions requiring changes to data-sharing practices. During hearings earlier this month, the Supreme Court criticised Meta and WhatsApp, saying they could not “play with the right to privacy of citizens in the name of data sharing”.