Mint Explainer: What does Meta's capitulation mean for Indian WhatsApp users and Big Tech?

On Monday, WhatsApp told the Supreme Court it would comply with directions requiring it to give users greater control over the data they share with other Meta entities such as Facebook and Instagram, ending a years-long battle with the Competition Commission of India over its controversial privacy policy update in 2021.
The update, which required WhatsApp users to consent to having their data shared with Meta for advertising and non-advertising purposes, quickly drew the attention of the competition watchdog, leading to a landmark case that raised questions about dominance, consent and user choice in India’s wider digital economy.
Here’s why Meta backed down this week, and what it means for Big Tech accountability in India.
What sparked the issue?
In 2021, Meta released a controversial update to its privacy policy for WhatsApp, requiring users to accept new terms – including expanded data collection and mandatory data sharing with Meta companies – if they wished to continue using the platform.
This triggered a backlash worldwide, but especially in India, WhatsApp’s largest market. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) soon ordered a probe, saying the policy update may constitute an abuse of WhatsApp’s dominant position in instant messaging.
WhatsApp challenged the probe, arguing that privacy matters were already being deliberated by constitutional courts and remained beyond the jurisdiction of competition law. The case eventually reached the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court, which allowed the CCI’s investigation to proceed, holding that competition concerns could be examined independently of parallel privacy proceedings.
What did the CCI probe conclude?
Following a detailed investigation by its investigative arm, the CCI passed its final order against WhatsApp and Meta in November 2024.
It concluded that WhatsApp had abused its dominant position by effectively making data-sharing mandatory and curbing user choice. It imposed a combined fine of more than ₹200 crore on WhatsApp and Meta, and directed the company to cease collecting data for advertising purposes. This is one of the significant competition rulings against a global technology platform in India.
How did Meta respond?
WhatsApp and Meta challenged the ruling before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), seeking relief from both the CCI’s fine and behavioural remedies. The appellate tribunal granted the company limited interim relief but did not stay the core directions requiring changes to data-sharing practices. During hearings earlier this month, the Supreme Court criticised Meta and WhatsApp, saying they could not “play with the right to privacy of citizens in the name of data sharing”.
Facing regulatory pressure and several ongoing proceedings, WhatsApp has now agreed to fully comply with the technical directions, even as it continues to fight the "abuse of dominance" label and the associated fine in court. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Meta, told the Supreme Court the company would implement the CCI directions by 16 March.
Why has Meta backed down now?
India is WhatsApp’s largest market. According to World Population Review, the platform had about 1.2 billion monthly users worldwide and roughly 854 million in India in 2024, up sharply from 487.5 million in 2021.
Statista estimates WhatsApp’s total user base grew to 3.3 billion in 2025. While updated India-specific user figures are unavailable, web traffic data highlights the country’s importance. In November 2025, about 14.5% of WhatsApp’s 3.6 billion visits came from India, second only to Brazil, according to data from SimilarWeb cited by Demand Sage, a data reporting and analytics solutions provider.
For Meta Platforms, risking a prolonged confrontation with the CCI and inviting broader scrutiny under India’s tightening digital regulations would mean jeopardising a critical growth market. Compliance ensures stability in a market that is simply too large to alienate.
What does this mean for India and Indian WhatsApp users?
The case reinforces CCI’s authority over Big Tech and sets an important precedent for global technology companies in India, signalling that Big Tech can no longer leverage user data as an anti-competitive shield. It also strengthens user privacy indirectly, through competition law, by allowing Indian users to choose whether or not they wish to share their WhatsApp data with other Meta-owned entities such as Facebook and Instagram.