WhatsApp ban in Russia: Here's why messaging app has been ‘fully blocked' by Moscow and what happens next

WhatsApp announced that the Russian government has fully blocked its services in the country, to promote a state-sponsored “super” app called Max. Here's what happens next for 100 million affected users. 

Published12 Feb 2026, 08:33 AM IST
WhatsApp said the Moscow has fully blocked its services in Russia, to promote a state-sponsored 'super' app called Max. The move has impacted 100 million users.
WhatsApp on 11 February said that the Russian government has moved to “fully block” its services in the country, in order to promote a state-sponsored “super” app called Max, Bloomberg reported.

WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta Platforms Inc., said in a statement on Wednesday it was doing everything it could to keep its more than 100 million Russian users connected. The Financial Times reported that millions of people in the country were abruptly cut off from WhatsApp.

Russia’s government has been promoting the use of a state-run “super-app” called Max, modeled after China’s WeChat, at the same time as it has choked off access to foreign messenger services. In addition to messaging, Max hosts government services and enables document storage, banking and other public and commercial programs.

Telegram, another popular foreign-owned messaging app, has also been hit by efforts to limit its access. Russia’s communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, planned to limit access to the app this week, the RBC news service reported, citing people familiar with the situation it didn’t identify.

(This is a developing story, more updates to come…)

(With inputs from Agencies)

