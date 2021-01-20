WhatsApp says addressing misinformation as govt asks it to withdraw new ToS

“We wish to reinforce that this update does not expand our ability to share data with Facebook. Our aim is to provide transparency and new options available to engage with businesses so they can serve their customers and grow. WhatsApp will always protect personal messages with end-to-end encryption so that neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can see them. We are working to address misinformation and remain available to answer any questions," a WhatsApp spokesperson told Mint in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}