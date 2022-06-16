WhatsApp scam: Beware of Heineken Beer Father’s Day message

The contest message is offering users a chance to win free crates of beer, however, the users are asked to click on a link for applying to the contest. The threat is that users' personal information is at risk due to the alluring message.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
WhatsApp fraud: The users of messenger application giant, WhatsApp need to beware of the 'Heineken Beer Father’s Day Contest 2022’ message that is circulating and trying to fool users into clicking the website link attached.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
WhatsApp fraud: The users of messenger application giant, WhatsApp need to beware of the 'Heineken Beer Father’s Day Contest 2022’ message that is circulating and trying to fool users into clicking the website link attached.
This year, the Father's Day celebration will be held on June 19.
This year, the Father's Day celebration will be held on June 19.
The contest message is offering users a chance to win free crates of beer, however, the users are asked to click on a link for applying to the contest. The threat is that users' personal information is at risk due to the alluring message.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the Hindustan News Hub report, many people have received a message on WhatsApp these days, in which it was told that through ‘Heineken Beer Father’s Day Contest 2022’ you can win 5000 bottles of beer for your father.
The message holds a picture of a crate filled with beer bottles and a link to a website for users to participate in the contest.
Further, the report cited that the online fraud website OnlineAlerts has cautioned users not to click on this link at all because doing so will lead the user to a phishing website that will steal all their personal information.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Also, the report mentioned that Heineken has clarified calling the message 'forgery' and stating that no such 'competition' has been initiated from their side.
On Wednesday, WhatsApp rolled out new options for privacy control settings.
"The safety and security of you and your messages matter to us. We want you to know about the tools and features we've designed to help you stay safe while using WhatsApp," the app said on its website.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On blocking or reporting contacts and messages, WhatsApp guides users to report problematic content and contacts to them.
WhatsApp said that users can control who they interact with by blocking specific contacts or reporting messages or contacts on WhatsApp. When an user receive a view once photo or video, he or she can report the account to WhatsApp directly from the media viewer.