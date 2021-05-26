WhatsApp sues India govt, says new rules mean end to privacy: Report

Tensions grew after a police visit to Twitter's offices earlier this week. The micro-blogging service had labelled posts by a spokesman for the dominant party and others as containing "manipulated media", saying forged content was included. The government has also pressed the tech companies to remove not only what it has described as misinformation on the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging India, but also some criticism of the government's response to the crisis, which is claiming thousands of lives daily.

