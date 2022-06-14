WhatsApp to add message reactions feature for automatic albums on Windows beta

Listen to this article
WhatsApp continues to bring in new features for improving the UWP version of the app. The messenger app is likely to be working on a message reaction feature for automatic albums on Windows beta.
WABetaInfo which is the main source where you can discover the news and real-time updates of WhatsApp, on Tuesday said that the company is releasing automatic albums on Windows beta.
The platform added that the ability to react to messages is still not available on WhatsApp beta for Windows (UWP version), but the company is now introducing the support for automatic albums.
Last month, WABetaInfo spoke about the feature that lets users view detailed reaction info for automatic albums on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS.
After launching the ability to share view once photos and record voice notes, WABetaInfo revealed that WhatsApp is now rolling out to beta users the ability to group consecutive photos and videos!
According to the platform, WhatsApp is now bringing the same feature that is already available on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS: automatic albums.
Due to automatic albums, multiple consecutive images or videos shared in a chat are now automatically grouped into a single album, the platform pointed out.
Further, WABetaInfo added that when users receive more than 3 photos or videos consecutively, they can now tap the automatic album to view its full collection.
Notably, this feature is available to users who have installed the latest version of the Windows beta app from the Microsoft Store.