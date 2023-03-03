WhatsApp to launch new payments feature in Brazil. Details here2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 10:31 AM IST
Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has secured approval from Brazil's Central Bank to start its new payment feature which would businesses to receive payments through the social media platform
WhatsApp has got the approval of the Central Bank of Brazil to launch its new payment feature. The new feature will allow users to browse products, add products to their cart and make payments via debit or credit card right from their WhatsApp chat.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×