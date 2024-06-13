WhatsApp will start adding new features, including screen sharing with audio and video call across devices including phones and laptops, allowing up to 32 people to join a conference call with a spotlight on the speaker. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The messaging platform will also ensure improved audio and video call quality even in low or poor network areas, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The features will be introduced in the coming weeks.

“Ideal for watching videos together, now when you share your screen, you can share your audio, too. Easily see who’s talking with the speaker automatically highlighted and appearing first on screen," it said in a blog post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The platform had recently launched MLow codec, a technology which improves call reliability, with calls made on mobile phones benefitting from improved noise and echo cancellation. Video calls will have higher resolution in areas where high speed internet connections are available. “Audio is crisper overall, even if you have poor network connectivity or are using an older device," it said.

Also read | New govt to carry forward key IT policies to adapt to evolving digital landscape The services will be available across regions, including India, even as it expands its footprint in the country—its largest market globally. Conversations on the platform are being encouraged to become the go-to mechanism for not just personal chats but also chats between consumers and businesses, it said.

It has also introduced a host of services for the business version of the app, such as verifying and authenticating businesses, and integrating its own AI into customers’ chats with businesses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meta’s AI tools will be used for better marketing optimization and, ultimately, help businesses move away from spamming potential customers.

Meta’s vice president of business messaging, Nikila Srinivasan had told Mint that the features were being tried out first in India and Brazil, and will subsequently be rolled out to more countries.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!