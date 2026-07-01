WhatsApp username feature has defenses against scams — Meta says it has ‘systems to detect and remove...’

Meta on Wednesday said it’ll allow high-profile names to be claimed only by legitimate owners as part of its effort to counter impersonation on WhatsApp’s new username feature.

WhatsApp began allowing customers to reserve a unique username this week, with plans for them to become operational later this year.

A WhatsApp spokesperson told LiveMint that they have announced the option for people to reserve their preferred username on WhatsApp. “The ability to use a username is not yet live and will roll out slowly later this year.”

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the purpose of the new WhatsApp username feature? ⌵ The new WhatsApp username feature allows users to communicate without sharing their phone numbers, enhancing privacy and making it easier to connect with strangers. 2 Why is the WhatsApp username feature raising concerns among experts and the government? ⌵ Experts and the government are concerned that the username feature could facilitate impersonation and fraud, as users may create usernames resembling those of public figures or entities. 3 How does WhatsApp plan to protect against scams related to the username feature? ⌵ WhatsApp has multiple defenses, including requiring users to know the exact username to contact someone, limiting new contacts, and having systems to detect impersonation patterns. 4 Should users be worried about the security of their accounts with the new username feature? ⌵ Yes, users should be cautious, as the potential for impersonation and scams exists unless robust security and verification measures are in place. 5 How can users reserve a username on WhatsApp? ⌵ To reserve a username, users can navigate to 'Settings', then to 'Account' and 'Username' in the latest version of the WhatsApp app.

However, to protect against impersonation, the spokesperson said, WhatsApp “held the highest-profile names — think public figures, government entities, celebrities, verified Meta accounts — so they can only ever be claimed by their legitimate owners and lookalike derivatives of known names are held as well.”

The spokesperson also said that users will still require a phone number to use WhatsApp, and claimed that Meta has “built multiple layers of defense against scams” into WhatsApp’s username feature.

“Other users need to know the exact username to message you, we will limit how many new people an account can contact, block repeated attempts to guess someone’s username key, and have systems to detect and remove activity showing common impersonation and abuse patterns,” WhatsApp said.

Once the feature becomes available and someone sends the user a message for the first time via username, Meta said, “We will show you if they're a new account, if they’re your contact, if you have groups in common, and if they’re based in a different country, so you can decide whether to respond.”

The new feature came under the scrutiny of the Centre, which is expected to ask WhatsApp to explain the feature and its implications, PTI reported, citing anonymous sources.